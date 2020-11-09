John S. Beiler, 60, of 1155 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, entered into rest unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Benjamin and Katie Stoltzfoos Beiler, Drumore. He was the husband of Rebecca E. Stoltzfus Beiler. They would have been married 38 years on Nov. 30th. A farrier and member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. Beiler owned the Keystone Farrier shop.
Also surviving: children, Anna married to Christ Beiler, New Providence, Lydia married to John Esh, Quarryville, Sadie married to Alvin Kauffman, Christiana, Jacob married to Fannie Beiler, Salome married to Daniel Smucker, both Holtwood, Benuel married to Linda Fisher Beiler, Drumore, Katie S. Beiler, at home; 18 grandchildren; siblings, Benuel married to Miriam, Elam married to Linda, Gideon married to Lydia, Eli married to Ruth, Lydia married to Amos King, all of Drumore, Steven married to Barbie, Quarryville, Mary married to John Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Sadie married to Christ Beiler, Hershey.
Funeral Services: private from the late home with burial following in the Drumore Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
