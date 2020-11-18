John S. Beiler, 92, of 3365 Scenic Rd., Gordonville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Henry K. and Sarah Stoltzfus Beiler. He was the husband of the late Betsy Zook Beiler who died in 2005. John was a retired farmer and also worked at Vintage Sales Stables. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 8 children, Sarann married to Jacob Stoltzfus, Millheim, Amos married to Mary Ellen Zook Beiler, Kinzers, Daniel married to Susie Dienner Beiler, David married to Beverly Showalter Beiler, both of Gap, John married to Ruby Schmucker Beiler, Middlebury, IN, Priscilla married to Emanuel Flaud, Jr., Bird-in-Hand, Anna married to Mervin Miller, Blackville, SC, Barbara married to Raymond King, Gordonville; 35 grandchildren; 103 great-grandchildren; brother, Amos Beiler, Lancaster; sister, Susie married to Samuel Lapp, Gordonville; step-sister, Leah Yoder, Peach Bottom. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Katie Beiler; 3 grandsons, John Stoltzfus, Michael Beiler, a stillborn grandson; sisters, Sarah Yoder, Lizzie Yoder, Priscilla Stoltzfus, Mary Fisher.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
