John S. Beiler, age 14 of 99 Ferncrest Road, Quarryville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 due to a farming accident. Born in Quarryville he was the son of Isaac K. and Fannie E. Stoltzfus Beiler. John attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving besides his parents are 7 siblings: Aaron S. husband of Rebecca Esh Beiler of Quarryville, David Z. husband of Barbie Stoltzfus Beiler of Oxford, Rachel M. wife of Levi Beiler of Kirkwood, Katie M. wife of Henry Lapp of Nottingham, Savilla K. wife of Henry Stoltzfus of Christiana, Annie S. and Rebecca B. Beiler both at home, and grandparents Elam E. and Rebecca King Beiler of Christiana, and Aaron E. and Sarah Esh Stoltzfus of Quarryville.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 99 Ferncrest Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, on Tuesday, August 20th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.