John S. Beiler, 80, of 106 Horseshoe Rd., Leola, entered into rest Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Christ and Anna Stoltzfus Beiler. He was the husband of the late Rebecca King Beiler who died in 2019. A dairy farmer and woodshop worker, John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 9 children, Sarah married to John Zook, Christiana, Annie married to W. David Beiler, Narvon, Amos married to Edna Allgyer Beiler, Alvin married to Katie Mae Stoltzfus Beiler, both of Cochranville, Malinda married to Norman Beiler, Jr., Narvon, Christ married to Lillian Stoltzfus Beiler, Leola, Mary married to Jacob Esh, Little Falls, NY, John married to Sadie Lapp Beiler, Stephen married to Leah King Beiler, both of Holtwood; 72 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Gideon married to Mary Beiler, Leola, Benuel married to Mary Beiler, Wakefield, Christ married to Naomi Beiler, Spring Mills; 2 sisters, Sally married to the late Elam Stoltzfus, Annie Beiler, both of New Danville; a sister-in-law, Mary Beiler.
He was preceded in death by: a son, David Beiler; 4 grandchildren; a brother, Elam Beiler; 2 sisters, Naomi Stoltzfoos, Lydia Beiler.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 9 a.m. EST with interment in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's-Leola
