John Russell Panico, 72, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on May 30, 2021, from cardiac arrest. His family was by his side. Russ was born in Brooklyn, NY, and later raised in Commack, Long Island, NY. He was a proud graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1970. Russ earned a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. Throughout his naval career, he received several military decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and the National Defense Medal. Russ retired as a Commander in 1990 after twenty years of service.
Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked for Fidelity Electric/Marathon Electric Company, Klinge Corporation in York, PA, and in quality control at High Steel Structures in Lancaster, PA. During this time he also taught at the college level. He was most recently employed as an auditor for Quality Management Corporation where he traveled to places like Spain, China, Mexico, and Canada.
Russ enjoyed spending time with his family and telling jokes and stories. He was an avid history buff and especially liked studying Winston Churchill. In addition to history, Russ loved reading, art and art history, playing basketball, baseball, table tennis, and golf, visiting museums, birdwatching, dancing at weddings, collecting coins, studying Mandarin, and hiking. He rooted for Navy, Duke, and the Mets, but gladly followed any and all sporting events. Russ was a wealth of knowledge, and his humor, love, and fun nature will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors.
Russ was the son of the late Mildred (Harris) and Ralph Panico. He was the loving husband to Judith (Kissinger) Panico for 44 years and the beloved father to Kristen Panico, Lillian Ranauro, wife of John Ranauro, Leah Schappell, wife of Nicholas Schappell, and Michael Panico; grandfather to Amelia, Nicholas, and Benjamin Ranauro, and Charlie Schappell. Russ is also survived by three siblings: Thomas Panico, husband of Marilyn Panico; Joan Bonds, wife of Jesse Bonds; and Richard Panico, husband of Debbie Panico, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:00 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the not-for-profit, Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD).
