John Roy Book (Roy), 87, born May 16, 1933 in Walker Twp., Mifflintown, PA, passed on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Shull) Book, son of the late Cleon Book and Helen (Book) Weaver, brother of the late Robert Book, and grandson of the late George W. Book and Agnes (Book) Isenberg and J. Harvey and Anna Noss.
Roy is survived by his children, Jeane Marie Oellig, wife of Dean of Grantville, Cynthia Jane Thompson, wife of the late Kenneth Thompson of Quakertown, Karen Ann Elofsky, wife of Thomas of Middletown, John Roy Book, Jr., husband of Terri of Hummelstown, Charles Clayton Book, husband of Julia of Palmyra and Barry George Book, husband of Lorie of Bainbridge; 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, five sisters-in-law, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Roy and his family moved to Piketown in 1944 after a fire on their farm, where he attended Forney School, (one-room school) and graduated from Lower Paxton High School in 1951. After high school, Roy entered the Navy- starting at Norfolk, to Memphis, finished his training at Quonset Point, Rhode Island and served on two aircraft carriers, USS Lady and USS Antietam. After the Navy, Roy and Pat moved back to Piketown and started farming and has farmed ever since as farming was in his blood and he knew he wanted to farm from the age of five – that is what he always told his children. Roy was an "Oliver" tractor man, following his dad's footsteps. He settled for John Deere after there were no more Olivers.
Roy loved farming, especially the cows. After moving to Londonderry Twp., Roy milked cows for another 34 years. He loved to share whatever he could with others and was always appreciative of his neighbors. He loved his family very much, and enjoyed when family would visit for Monday Night gatherings, family birthdays, holiday picnics and anytime to visit the farm.
Roy was a member of Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge since 1975, enjoying the Scofield Bible Classes, actively participating on the Missions Committee, taught the College-Age Sunday School class for a while and was part of the Elder Board. Roy loved to be part of mission trips, whenever he could go. He went to Albania and Bolivia, more than once, served at Camp Victory, AL and Camp Nathaniel, KY. Roy also served with Youth For Christ, helping with the Lifeline Camps that took young boys from Harrisburg city to the woods of New York to spend time and share the gospel with them. His family knew that he was always looking for ways to serve the Lord.
He is most noted for always carrying a small New Testament in his vest pocket, which did get washed occasionally in the laundry, but he always had a spare one, ready to be used to share the gospel. He loved to ask strangers, after a healthy handshake, so, "Where do you put Jesus Christ in your life"? and the rest is history. So, if you drove in the farm lane to ask to go fishing on one of the ponds, you would hear the gospel first before getting the okay to go fishing. Roy loved to pray and visit different folks, who were part of the congregation and he loved to pray and keep up on all the happenings on the mission field.
A private family viewing at Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc. and private Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens was held on Friday, November 27, 2020, and there will be a Celebration Service in 2021 to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested in honoring dad's wish that memorial contributions be sent to Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge, PA 17502 for Missions.
A recording of Roy's service can be viewed after Friday, November 27, 2020, on www.trefzandbowser.com by going to the green "live stream" button.