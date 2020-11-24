John Robert Weaver, 95, of Elizabethtown, passed away November 20, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Jane.He was born August 17, 1925 in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, PA.
John was extremely proud of his children and their families as well as his 20 years of service in the Army and as a Mason for 70+ years. He worked at Corning Glass Works (GTE) in Wellsboro, PA after the Army and enjoyed gardening, genealogy and country music.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Espitia (Victor), Bonita Gibson (Guy), and Virginia Jones (Albert); grandchildren, Paola Espitia Aponte (Pay), Nicholas Jones, and Madolyn Jones Alewine (John David); step grandchildren, Christopher Gibson and Angela Gibson; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Robertson and Phyllis Cummings; and brother, Leonard Paul Weaver.
Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Village Hospice Care, 1 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.