John Robert Tice, 69, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late Bobby Jack and Mary (Pugh) Tice. He was the beloved husband of Jerelyn (Hostetter) Tice for over 47 years.
John was a 1970 graduate of Solanco High School. He was a machinist for TE Connectivity in Mount Joy. He enjoyed going to auctions, coaching church league softball and building floats for the Solanco Fair baby parades. John was a former member of New Providence Church of God, where he taught Sunday school and led the youth group. He was currently attending Wesley Church in Quarryville. John loved to laugh and was known for his fun-loving, easy-going personality. He cherished time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and he certainly knew how to cook a good meal.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by 3 children: Justin, husband of Amanda Tice of Quarryville; Jordan, husband of Kelly Tice of New Providence; and Jillian Tice of Quarryville. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Julianna, Molly, Evan, Amelia, Colton, and Maxton; siblings: Donald (Lydia) Tice, Rebecca (Mike) Hannemann, Daniel (MaryAnn) Tice, and Laurie (Doug) Rebert. He was also the cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by a sister, M. Christine Tice.
A service celebrating John’s life will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service. It is recommended that those planning to attend the service wear a mask.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Church or to the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Hwy., East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
