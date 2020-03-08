John Robert Smith, 84, passed away in his apartment at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA on February 27, 2020, with his wife Martha Jean (Posey) Smith at his side. He was receiving hospice services for a short time. Born in Elyria, OH he was the son of the late Robert John and Sybil (Kohl) Smith and his late step mother, Olive (Zigman) Murray Smith. He lived in Elyria, OH until moving to Elizabethtown in 1970 and then to Brethren Village in 2009.
He was a mechanical engineer working for the Fruehauf Trailer Company where he retired in 1990.
John was involved in the leadership of the Boy Scout Troop 1 in Elizabethtown and served as a mentor for the Junior Achievement Program in Mechanical and Design Engineering. John served in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps at the DMZ during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Jean (Posey) Smith of Brethren Village, daughter, Mary Jane Smith of Reading, PA and son, Joseph E. Smith husband of Denise of Manchester, TN; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann (Smith) Stum and Joshua Hummel. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Ann (Smith) Hummel wife of Kirk Hummel and his brother, James Edward Smith.
Services and Interment will be private and held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Historic St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
