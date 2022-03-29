John Robert Lutz passed away on March 19, 2022 at his home in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
He was known to all as Bob, a friendly, likeable, caring, and patient fellow.
He is survived by Anne, his wife of 62 years, four daughters: Betsy Lutz-Conway, Karen Lutz, Janet Lutz-Folsom (husband Chuck) and Leanne Maser (husband Dave), six grandchildren: Ashley Kissinger (husband Drew), Mitch and Madison Folsom (fianc Seth Brenneman), Hailey and Olivia Maser, and Kaden Conway, two great grandchildren: Lutz and Lorelei Kissinger, a brother Jim Lutz and his wife Nann, nine nieces and nephews. He also has three step grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren.
Bob was born in Ephrata, Pennsylvania on April 27, 1937, son of Ralph and Betty Lutz. He grew up in Denver, Pennsylvania, graduated from Denver High School in the class of 1955. He then went to Millersville State Teachers College and received a Bachelor's Degree as a math major. He was a member of the honors fraternity, Phi Sigma Pi. He sang in the choir and performed in several musicals.
He taught math at Radnor High School in Pennsylvania for three years after which he went to Brown University in Rhode Island and received a Master's Degree.
Bob taught at Mechanicsburg Senior High School for six years, then became a professor at Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for thirty years.
He was passionate about classical music, loved the opera, playing the piano, working crossword puzzles, and in his earlier years as an outdoorsman hunting and fishing, particularly in local Pennsylvania trout streams and on the Chesapeake Bay in the area of Tilghman Island, Maryland.
He requested that anyone who wishes, please contribute to the Harrisburg Symphony which he liked to support himself.
Visitation will be held at the Roseboro-Stradling Funeral Home in Denver, Pennsylvania on April 2, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Denver.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
