John Robert Herr, Jr., (Bob), 73, died October 25 after a battle with abdominal cancer. Bob was born March 30, 1948, to J. Robert and Lois Martin Herr. He leaves behind his wife and partner of 46 years, Judy Zimmerman Herr.
Bob grew up in Southern Lancaster County and graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1966. After two years at Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, VA, he graduated from Goshen (IN) College in 1972. He later earned an MA in Economic and Social Development from the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs of the University of Pittsburgh.
Much of Bob’s career focused on international relief and development work with the Mennonite Central Committee. He first served in MCC’s PAX program in France from 1968-70, in lieu of military service. He and Judy taught school in Malawi from 1975-78, and worked in South Africa from 1982-86 and in Botswana from 1987-91. Their last international placement was as directors for MCC’s work in East Africa, based in Nairobi, Kenya, from 2009-2014.
Bob and Judy worked together in the MCC office in Akron, PA as directors for MCC’s International Peace Office from 1991-2007, providing leadership in MCC’s peacebuilding work. From 2003 onwards, they also helped in developing MCC’s international planning, monitoring and reporting system. From 2007-09, they pioneered a new department within MCC to provide technical support for program work.
After retiring from MCC in 2014, Bob worked part time for the Mennonite World Conference and as an interim Director for the Nazareth Project, supporting the work of the Nazareth Hospital in Israel. He joined Judy in several writing projects.
Bob was an active member of East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church, where he taught in the adult Sunday school for many years and served on the church board. He enjoyed being part of the Lancaster Downtowners, an organization of older persons supporting one another in Lancaster. He volunteered at the Fulton Theater, and had hoped to help with the African American Historical Society walking tours.
Friends and co-workers remember Bob as a curious and engaging person. His eagerness to learn about new places and people led him to work in Africa, and to travel widely in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He was a news junkie, following daily newscasts and regularly reading various newspapers. We will miss his welcoming grin, his thoughtful comments on ethical and theological issues, his dry humor, and his silly magic tricks. We’ll also miss his culinary specialties: spaghetti sauce, crunchy granola, and “Uncle Bob’s apple pie.”
In addition to his wife Judy, Bob leaves behind two sons, Mark Zimmerman Herr of Minneapolis, MN and Daniel Zimmerman Herr, with girlfriend Lia Yin, of Boston, MA. He is survived by his siblings: Doris (Marlin) Thomas of Willow Street; Joyce Bomberger (John) Landis of Lancaster; Donald E. (Deb) Herr of Willow Street; Mervin R. Smucker (Ann Hostetler) of Dresden, Germany and Goshen, IN; Marlin (Damaris) Melo-Smucker of Lancaster; Carolyn (Barry) Bauer of Lancaster; Cindy (Harold) Shellenberger of Mount Joy; and Joanne (Fred) Good of New Holland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by his step mother, Mary Glick Smucker Herr, brother-in-law Robert Bomberger, and sister-in-law Kate Herr.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, October 30 at 3 PM with visitation beginning at 2 PM, at East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church, 432 E Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bob’s memory may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500, or to the Lancaster Downtowners, 118 N Water Street, Suite 103
Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence and to view the service’s ZOOM link, please visit: