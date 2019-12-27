John Richard (J.R.) Burkholder, Goshen, IN, died at Greencroft Healthcare on December 20th. He was 91. Burkholder was born December 19, 1928, in Lancaster, PA, to Clarence and Blanche (Herr) Burkholder. He graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1946. He attended Eastern Mennonite College (VA) and graduated from Goshen College (IN). In 1952 he married Susan Elizabeth Herr, from Willow Street, PA, who survives him.
He is survived by five children: Kelli (John) King, Lissa (Alex Baro), Samuel (Christine Wirkkala), Rebecca (Blaine Derstine), and Peter (Shannen Hill); eight grandchildren: Jacob and Suzanne King, Elizabeth Miller-Derstine and Caleb Derstine, Lucas and Hans Wirkkala Burkholder, and Jonah and Linus Burkholder; and two great-grandchildren: Rivers and Sage King. J.R. was the eldest brother to Harold, who died in 2009, and Charles, surviving. Burkholder was baptized as a teenager into Mellinger's Mennonite Church in Lancaster, PA.
His interest, love, and faithfulness to the Mennonite Church was based on his childhood experiences at Mellinger's Church and community. He was ordained to the ministry in 1954. He and his wife, Sue, served as missionaries to Brazil from 1954 to 1957. In 1955 he completed a Bachelors of Divinity at Goshen Biblical Seminary and later earned a Ph.D. in Religion and Society from Harvard University. Known later in life as J.R., he taught 22 years at Goshen College, followed by teaching at Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (Elkhart, IN), the Latin American Biblical Seminary (Costa Rica), and the University of South Africa. His teaching fields included social ethics, peace and conflict studies, church history, and theology. Burkholder served as director of the Dallas Peace Center (1982-84), board member of Christian Peacemaker Teams, and was a member of the Fellowship of Reconciliation National Council (1966-1972). Burkholder published numerous articles and co-authored several books. In 2010, a selection of his works on pacifism, public witness, patriotism, Mennonite ethics, and healthcare were published as Prophetic Peacemaking: Selected Writings of J.R.Burkholder (Keith Graber Miller, editor).
He was an active participant and contributor to the mid to late 20th Century movement in Mennonite peace theology, from nonparticipation in war to active witness for peace and justice. Visitation will take place at Assembly Mennonite Church, 727 New York St., Goshen, IN, on Friday January 24 from 4-7 pm. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 25 at 11 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarence and Blanche Burkholder Scholarship Fund at Goshen College or to Mennonite Central Committee.
