John Richard Forney, 72, of Columbia passed away suddenly on September 24th, 2019. He was born in Lancaster to the late Richard and Katherine Forney and was lifelong resident of this area. John was a graduate of McCaskey High School with the Class of 1964 and worked for almost forty years with the City of Lancaster as a supervisor in the Water Department. He was a member of many social clubs throughout Columbia and was an exceptional dart player. John enjoyed boating on the Susquehanna River and Treasured spending time with his family.
John leaves behind his wife of fifty four years, Linda Forney of Columbia; his children, Tamara McLain of Columbia, Michael, husband of Cris Forney of Brownstown; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In accordance with John's final wishes he will be cremated and services will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.