John Richard "Dick" Hilt, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 2, 2022. Born in Mountville, he was the son of the late Samuel and Catherine (Kuhns) Hilt and loving husband of Joan Marie Hilt with whom he was married for 70 years.
Dick graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1948. He worked as a maintenance electrician for Armstrong World Industries until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Hempfield United Methodist Church. Dick enjoyed cooking, candy making, spending time in the mountains, deer hunting, and feeding the birds who visited his yard. He was known and will be remembered for his booming voice and big bear hugs.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children, John R. Hilt, Jr., husband of Sharon; Jay R. Hilt, husband of Judy; and James R. Hilt, husband of Wendy; and his many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Joann Marie Hilt, and his sister, Anna Hoffman.
There will be a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster. There will be a public viewing starting at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Centerville Pet Rescue, 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com