John Raymond "Seg" Sagner, 88 yrs., of Honey Brook, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Meadows Healthcare Center at the Tel Hai Retirement Community, following a long illness. He was the husband of Dorothy D. (Deihm) Sagner, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the Chapel of the Tel Hai Retirement Community, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, Pa., with Pastor Tim Herr officiating. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 AM on Friday at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Seg to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the Good Samaritan Fund, C/o Tel Hai Development Office.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
A living tribute »