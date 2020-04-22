John Ralph Edwards, age 83, died April 17, 2020 at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA of complications related to Parkinson's disease.
He was married 58 years to Margaret (Peg) Edwards. Born in Streator, IL he was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Edwards.
John earned his PH.D. at the University of Illinois, Chicago, followed by two years post-doctoral research at Tufts University, Boston. He taught biochemistry at Villanova University for 38 years, 10 years of which he served as Department Chairman. John was a member of Phi Kappa, Sigma XI, American Chemical Society, American Society of Biological Chemistry, and was listed in Marquis' Who's Who in America and Who's Who in Science and Engineering.
John enjoyed family camping, hiking, orienteering, running 2 marathons and numerous trail runs and ½ marathons, including the Philadelphia ½ marathon for 18 consecutive years (1977-1995). He served as Assistant Boy Scout leader and helped lead a crew to the Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. Hobbies included making wine, silver jewelry, Danish pastries, vegetable gardening and award-winning bird carving. After retiring he moved to Garden Spot Village in 2005, where he continued his hobby of carving realistic birds – mostly hawks and owls because "they have attitude". He also enjoyed his vegetable garden, the woodshop, volunteering for the County Water Quality Committee, various groups and activities and the Community Church at Garden Spot Village. Times spent with family and his many friends at Garden Spot Village and the Delaware Valley Orienteering Association were highlights of his life.
Surviving besides his wife are three children: Peter husband of Colleen Edwards of West Chester, Sharon Edwards of East Petersburg, and Susan wife of David Dumler of Bel Air, MD; five grandsons: John, Kevin, Sean and Ryan Edwards and Brandon Dumler; and a brother-in-law, Robert Smith of Colfax, CA. He was preceded in death by a brother Richard Edwards of IL, and by a sister, Nancy Littmann of WI.
Due to current restrictions relating to the Coronavirus a Life Celebration will be postponed to a later date. Private interment will be at the Garden Spot Village Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following; American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305-1425, to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www. GroffEckenroth.com
Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
