John R. Wolf, 93, of East Petersburg, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Dodson) Wolf, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late John H. and Sarah Leona (Rodgers) Wolf.
John was a graduate of Tredyffrin/Easttown High School, Class of 1943. After high school, John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, attaining the rank of Seaman 1st Class. John then attended college at Cornell University, University of Rochester, and graduated from Temple University in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He first found employment with The Coatesville Record, then went on to be employed by Lancaster Newspapers as an advertising salesman, retiring in 1988 with 27 years' service. For many years after retirement, John gave tours at Lancaster Newspapers.
Throughout his entire life John had a keen interest in the Pennsylvania Railroad. In his early years he travelled to school by train, and in his later years he travelled extensively by train and worked as a cashier in ticket sales at the Strasburg Railroad. John also had an interest in American History, most notably the Civil War, and he took an interest in the Amish. He served as an Amish tour guide and a tour guide at Landis Valley. John was also active in his community, serving as a borough councilman and majority inspector of elections for East Petersburg. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, East Petersburg, and a member of Thompson Lodge No. 340 F. & A.M. of Paoli, PA.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons, John D. Wolf and Thomas A. Wolf, both of East Petersburg.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA, 17520, with a viewing at the church from 1–2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
The Wolf family extends their sincerest appreciation to the entire staff and friends at Masonic Villages for their excellent care and support during John's time there, and they are glad everyone enjoyed visits from John's granddog, Riley.
Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a donation in John's memory to Trinity United Church of Christ at the above address, Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania at P.O. Box 125, Strasburg, PA 17579, or to Masonic Village at https://masonicvillages.org/donate-now/.
