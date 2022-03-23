John R. Stoner, 81, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022.
He was the husband of Ethel Musser Stoner, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage this past June. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John L. and Esther Groff Stoner.
Starting in high school and continuing full-time from 1965 until his retirement in 2018, John flourished as a vegetable farmer. John brought quality vegetables to customers and restaurants through the family produce stand at Lancaster Central Market, carrying on a business rooted by his grandfather and father.
John loved the beauty of God's creation. He was an avid hunter, having hunted big game in 5 continents. John and Ethel enjoyed trips to the beaches on many Caribbean Islands, especially Culebra. His faith in Jesus was evident in his quiet presence and faithful service as a long-time member of Lancaster and Hempfield Brethren In Christ Churches.
In addition to his wife Ethel, John is survived by his children Scott Stoner of Manheim and Melissa Stoner (Steve Kriss) of Philadelphia, his grandchildren Elliot Stoner of Chicago and Bethany married to Austin Dienner of Lancaster, his great grandson Rowan Dienner, his sister's family, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Clyde Stoner and his sister Mary Ann Stauffer.
Friends will be received by John's family on Sunday, March 27 from 3-5 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a Memorial Service at Lancaster Brethren In Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA on Monday, March 28 at 6:30 PM followed by family visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John's memory to Mennonite Central Committee's work in Ukraine.