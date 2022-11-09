John R. Stoltzfus, 19-year-old son of Christian K. and Elizabeth L. Allgyer Stoltzfus of 2847 White Oak Rd., Strasburg, died after an illness of several months on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at home of natural causes surrounded by family. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, John was a shed builder for Classic Garden Structures. He also was a horse trainer.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: five brothers, Chris Jr. married to Rebecca Ann, New Holland, Samuel, Paul, Leon, Steven all at home; three sisters, Sarah Ann, Emma Mae, Lydia Ruth, all at home; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Lydia Stoltzfus, Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by: a sister, Anna Mae Stoltzfus (2006); and maternal grandparents, John and Sarah Allgyer.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's Leola
