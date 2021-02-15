John R. Shirk, 100, of Schoeneck, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Schoeneck to the late J. Stanley and Emma (Neissinger) Shirk and was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Gehr) Shirk.
He was a member of Wiest United Methodist Church, Schoeneck and trustee of Steinmetz Cemetery for over 40 years.
John worked for D. & E. Telephone Co. for 40 years prior to his retirement and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during WWII - European Theatre. He was a lifetime member and past fire chief of Schoeneck V.F.D. and past president of Ephrata V.F.D.
John is survived by a son, John R. Shirk, Jr. of Denver; a step-son, Joseph, husband of Kathy Gehman of Stevens; three grandsons, Dylan and Holland Shirk, Shawn, husband of Tracy (Wagenheim) Shirk; a step-granddaughter, Bonnie Gehman; two great-granddaughters, Julie and Kyra Shirk and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Shirk.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Harlan Shirk.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Schoeneck V.F.D., 125 N. King St., Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.