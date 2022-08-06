John R. "Pop" Hall, Sr., age 89, of Christiana, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was the husband of Doris Kauffman Hall, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on July 2nd. He was born in Middletown, PA, son of the late George & Gertrude Esh Hall. He attended the Cochranville United Methodist Church. He was the founder of Hall's Paving of Christiana. He enjoyed his business so much he never fully retired and continued to work alongside his son and helped out wherever he was needed for as long as he was able. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, yard work, snowmobiling, going to the mountains and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Norma wife of Dennis Hartford of Hayward, CA, Susan wife of Michael Lynch of Venice, FL, John Jr. husband of Susan Neal Hall of Strasburg, Karen wife of Michael Blessing of Quarryville, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 siblings: George husband of Ann Hall of Parkesburg and Jill Rice of Parkesburg. He was preceded in death by a daughter Sandra Rae Hall and 2 siblings: Howard Hall and Ruth Godra.
A memorial service will take place from the Cochranville United Methodist Church, 92 Church Street, Cochranville, PA on Sunday, August 14th at 3 p.m., with a time to greet the family from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com