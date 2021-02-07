John R. Miller, Sr., 80, of Lancaster, passed away on February 1, 2021 at Spang Crest, A Luthercare Community in Lebanon, PA. He was the loving husband of the late Suzanne Miller.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Florence Isabel (Hilson) Miller.
After graduating from High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He spent much of his career as a truck driver and also was employed by Lancaster Newspapers.
In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting hot wheels, scratch-off lottery tickets, antiquing, and fishing in his early years.
He is survived by children, Stacy Warner, Donna Rodkey and John Miller, Jr. (husband of Heather); siblings, Charles Miller (husband of Elaine), Rick Miller (husband of Jeannie) Darlene Brubaker (wife of Terry) and Charlene Alloway (wife of Brian). Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Gertrude Horning, Rosemarie Hartranft, Michael Miller and by a grandson, Shane Koch.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Riverview Burial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
