John R. Messner, 87, of Denver, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris J. (Bidlack) Messner in 1998, and his second wife, Kathleen M. (Kohl) Messner in 2018.
Born in Narvon, he was the son of the late Leroy and Emma (Good) Messner.
John served his 1-W service as an ambulance attendant in Staten Island, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and coaching softball. Most recently he attended Mt. Culmen E. C. Church.
He had been a fabricator, working for Stauffer Machine Company and Richard Grimes, and had been self-employed at one time.
Surviving are four children: Cindy Lou Petersheim, Lancaster, Patti Jean Messner, Ephrata, John R., Jr. married to Bridget (Fuller) Messner, Denver, William L. Messner partner of Denise Brubaker, New Holland, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four siblings: Wilmer married to Dorothy Messner, New Holland, Rachel Messner, Denver, Lester Messner, Willow Street, Barry married to Beverly Messner, Denver.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by a son Richard P. Messner, a grandson Douglas (DJ) Messner, and four siblings: Earl, Richard, Leroy, and Mary Messner.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, November 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing will be followed. His funeral will be private for the family with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »