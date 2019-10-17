John R. Knopp, 73, of Lancaster, PA passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Franklin and Martha May Miller Knopp and the husband of Mary E. Sauer Knopp for 52 years.
After graduating J.P McCaskey in '63, John began a 25-year career at Watt & Shand where he became a gifted Display Designer and worked on numerous window and holiday displays. He then took his skills to Armstrong and their Design Ideas and was blessed to travel extensively around the country. He was later a property manager and caretaker to a local family.
John enjoyed decorating, especially at Christmas and listening to contemporary jazz and Frank Sinatra. He loved Italian food and never passed on a sweet treat.
He is survived by his sons: Timothy M. Knopp, Wellsboro, PA and Andrew T. Knopp, Lancaster, PA, a sister, Arlene Ringstrand, Florida and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Knopp.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to John's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Michael Oles officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
