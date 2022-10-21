John R. Jarrett, 71, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was the son of John R. Jarrett and the late Doris L. Casady.
John graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1969. He was on the swim team and played saxophone in the band during high school and at Elizabethtown College where he studied. He worked in Lancaster for Host Town as a lifeguard, and Host Farm. After moving to Pittsburgh, he worked for Giant Eagle, and Home Depot. John loved his cats. He stayed connected to his family and enjoyed phone calls with his father.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his sisters, Sandra L. Gainer (wife of Robert), Louise A. Whitesel (wife of Donald M.), brother, Daniel B. Jarrett (husband of Wendy), and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to John's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
