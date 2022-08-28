John R. "Jack" Shearer, 100, of Landisville, formerly of Mount Joy, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, a few days short of his 101st birthday. He was the husband of June (Bromley) for 67 years who preceded him in death in August 2016. He was the son of James Shearer and Jeanne (Leitch) Shearer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James, Tonawanda, NY, sister, Betty, Pompano Beach, FL, and William, Buffalo, NY (WWII Pilot MIA), as well as his niece Billie (Al) Pepperday, Tonawanda, NY.
Jack was born September 7, 1921 in Ontario, Canada and raised in Buffalo, New York. He enlisted in the Navy at age 21 and after training as a radio operator, was immediately shipped off to the Gobi Desert near Mongolia, China. He was the last surviving member of the SACO Unit (Sino American Cooperative Organization) and was a true American Patriot. He and his brothers enlisted in 3 different branches of the military at the same time.
Following his naval service, he met and married June and worked as an office manager for the H. J. Heinz Company beginning in Buffalo then followed by transfers to Maine, Mass., PA, and finally back to Burlington, Mass. He took early retirement and worked various jobs until age 75. Jack was active in his church, the Gideons, a barbershop quartet and the SACO reunions. He was a loyal Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Jack enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, collecting baseball cards, playing cribbage, walking, and socializing. He never met a stranger.
After raising their family and residing in Burlington, MA for 42 years, Jack and June moved to Mount Joy where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law for the past 15 years. He greatly enjoyed meeting all the residents in the community and has cherished those friendships.
A former member of Mount Calvary Church of Elizabethtown, Jack had recently attended Mount Joy Church of God and Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Gail, wife of Philip Nelson, Mount Joy, son, David, husband of Barbara Shearer, Salem, VA, five grandchildren: Bonnie Elliott (Justin), Columbia PA, Brett Nelson, Laureldale, PA, Brian Nelson (Jamee) Fairborn, OH, Daniel Shearer, Salem, VA and Wade Shearer, Clarksburg, WV; five great-grandchildren: Julia and Jena Elliott, Columbia, PA, and Lilee, Titus, and Miles Nelson, Fairborn, OH. Also surviving are a nephew, James Shearer (Caroline), Ada, MI, great nephew, James T. Shearer (Heather) and their two sons, Brycen and Ethan Shearer, Ada, MI.
Jack will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, kindness, frugality, friendliness, and optimism. He led a remarkable life and was an inspiration to many.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Leaf Manor North for their excellent care and compassion this past year, with special thanks to Jon and Quetze for their kindness. Gratitude also goes to Erin at Grane Hospice.
At Jack's request, there will be no memorial service. Private interment will take place at Mount Joy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack's name to the Gideons International: On the website: sendtheword.org or by mail P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.