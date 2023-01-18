John R. "Jack" McCafferty III, 74, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at ProMedica - Sinking Spring.
He was born in West Chester to the late John R. II and Margaret (Wright) McCafferty.
Jack enjoyed tending to his yard and garden; and loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandson, Conner.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He worked for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals for 20 plus years prior to his retirement.
Jack is survived by 3 children, Shawn McCafferty, husband of Rebecca, Matthew McCafferty, and Bryan McCafferty; grandson, Conner McCafferty; brother, Thomas McCafferty, husband of Marlene, and sister, Lynne Friedhofer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Kevin McCafferty, Sr.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
