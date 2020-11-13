John R. "Jack" Dyer, Sr., age 77 of Atglen, passed away on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. Franks Dyer with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage with on October 31st. He was born in Philadelphia, son of the late Robert J. & Emilie Wack Dyer.
Jack graduated from Octorara High School class of 1960 and the Ardmore Oklahoma Pilot School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1967. Jack was an insurance agent for 40 years, for American General, Washington National and Monumental Insurance retiring in 2008.
He was a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge, Rising Sun American Legion and a life member of the Gap V.F.W. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building cabinets, oldies music, dancing, lifelong Steelers fan, going to the beach and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are five children: Deborah "Debbie" Dyer-Sampson of Bird In Hand, Lori wife of Jim Young of Christiana, John, Jr. husband of Connie Poole Dyer of Parkesburg, Robert Dyer of Centerville, Christine wife of Jon Webster of Quarryville, 7 grandchildren: Courtney wife of Chad Ebling, Colton Young, Emily, Jorja and Molly Dyer, Major and Trent Webster, 3 great-grandchildren: Averie, Tristan and Claire Ebling, his mother-in-law, Ramona Leonard and his furbaby Hunter. Also surviving are 3 siblings: Margie Kornacki of Philadelphia, Harry husband of Linda Pyffer and Anna May wife of Jim Naples of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Carroll Dyer, George & Robert Pyffer.
Friends may greet the Dyer family at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m., followed by a private family service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
