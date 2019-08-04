John R. (Jack) Beaumont, Sr., 88, of Frankford, DE formerly of Media, PA died peacefully at Brereton Manor, Washington Boro, Lancaster County, PA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born August 10, 1930 in Chester, PA to the late Joseph W., Sr. and Ethel (Hibbert) Beaumont. Jack lived his early life in Middletown Twp. and attended Roosevelt School. He then went on to a career in HVAC for over 40 years. He was actively involved for many years with the Media Fire Co. as a volunteer firefighter and as chief. He was an instrumental part of Broomalls Lake CC as it transitioned from lake to pool. Many will remember Jack as the man responsible for setting off the annual Media July 4th Fireworks display.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Catherine (Kitty) VanWinkle Beaumont and brothers Joseph W., Jr., and James Beaumont.
Jack is survived by sons John R. Beaumont, Jr. (Lancaster) and wife Patti, Robert B. Beaumont (Waynesboro) and wife Sandy. Five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews, great-nieces & nephews, as well as great-great nieces & nephews.
He liked gardening and bird watching with his wife Kitty, working in his woodshop, motorcycles and boating.
Private burial to be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Jack's memory may be made to Brereton Manor, 3028 Anchor Rd., Washington Boro, PA 17582 and/or Caring Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
