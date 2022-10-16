John R. Grimm, 92, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late John C. M. Grimm and Margaret (Craver) Grimm. John was the loving husband of Gwendolyn "Gwen" (Wallwork) Grimm, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage.
John was a graduate of Dickinson College, Carlisle. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War. John was a self-employed electrical contractor, retiring after 20 years.
In addition to his wife, Gwen, he is survived by his children: William L. Grimm, of Lancaster, and Mary Ellen "Meg" Goldmann, wife of Mikael, of Stockholm, Sweden; 2 grandchildren: Rebecka and Mattias Goldmann; 3 great-grandchildren: Zakarias, Xander, and Isabelle; and a sister, L. Emily Grimm, of Cincinnati, OH. He was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest Craver Grimm, Ph.D.
Private graveside services for John will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the American Friends Service Committee at https://www.afsc.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com