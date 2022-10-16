John R. Greenly, 64, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of David F. Greenly of Gettysburg and the late Ruth M. Snader Greenly.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1976. John was a self-employed truck driver and worked for Earl R. Martin, Inc. in East Earl and Wenger Feeds in Rheems. He was dedicated in supporting Transport for Christ, Marietta.
Surviving in addition to his father are six siblings: Ruth Ann wife of Vernon Metzler of East Petersburg, David, Jr. husband of Catherine Greenly of Manheim, Mary Lou wife of Anthony Raniero of Mount Joy, Charles Greenly of Mahanoy Plane, Cynthia Mobley of Newmanstown and Scott husband of Lori Greenly of East Petersburg; 14 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews and his faithful cat, Tuxedo. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeremy Greenly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in John's memory to Transport for Christ, 1525 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com