John R. Garrett, age 65, of Pequea, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. He now rests securely in the loving arms of his Savior. He was the devoted husband of Charlene "Charlie" (Booth) Garrett, having celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Pequea, he was the loyal son of the late Robert H., Sr. and F. Margaret (Yost) Garrett.
Following in his father's footsteps, he continued to operate the family farm as well as working at Case New Holland until retirement after 44 years of dedicated employment. When not farming or working at CNH, he enjoyed spending time in the mountains at the family cabin in Juniata County. He also loved teaching the younger generations family traditions like butchering, hunting, smelling for water, and farming. He could roast delicious pigs, throw wicked horse shoes, and break as well as fix any and all farm equipment. He spent most of his retirement relaxing and going for gator rides around the family farm. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and being able to spread his knowledge and share his experiences with everyone he encountered.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 4 children, Stephanie wife of Robert Kudia, Charles husband of Sue (Stewart) Garrett, Robert husband of Alyson (Decker) Garrett, Kristy wife of Brian Rankin, and 6 grandchildren: Wyatt and Nicole Kudia, Carter and Kaylee Rankin, Harper and Hank Garrett, and 6 siblings: Darlene Hunsberger, Gladys wife of Richard C. Drumm, Jr., Kathy wife of Keith Tyson, Linda wife of Edward C. Reburn, George Garrett, and James Garrett. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Garrett, Jr.
A Funeral service will take place at the Garrett farm, 214 River Road, Pequea, PA, on Saturday, September 19th at 11:30 with Pastor Ron Rush officiating. There will be a time to view from 10:30 until time of service. A private interment will take place in the Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshiveryfuneralhome.com