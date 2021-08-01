John R. Dicke, 74, of Wrightsville passed away on July 27th, 2021. He was born in Princeton, N.J. to the late Professor Robert H. and Annie Currie Dicke. John served briefly in the United States Army. He was proud to have graduated from Franklin & Marshall College where he double majored in Geology and English. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
John leaves behind his wife of almost forty-nine years Connie Dicke of Wrightsville; his son, Sean, husband of Kimberly Dicke of Wrightsville; three grandchildren, Samantha, Robert, and Brandon; two siblings, Nancy, wife of John Rapoport of New Hampshire, James Dicke of New Jersey; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
In honor of John's final wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Franklin & Marshall College, Office of College Advancement, Attn: Advancement Services, PO Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville