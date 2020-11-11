John R. Daniels, 77, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of John H. and Betty J. Daniels. John and his wife Ruth (Ginder) Daniels were married for 53 years.
John was a paratrooper in the Army and a veteran of the Viet Nam war. John's employment was as a journeyman, plumber/pipefitter, and then as a steel fabricator with Goodhart Sons until retirement. John's life centered around his family. His favorite times usually included sharing food and drink with family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, John Tod Daniels of Akron, PA and John Ty Daniels of Lancaster, PA married to Erica Daniels and one granddaughter, Vanessa Daniels.
Friends are invited to meet casually with the family in an informal celebration of John's life at the Oaks Condominiums Clubhouse, 291 Black Oak Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Saturday, November 21 between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.
No flowers please. If desired, contributions can be made in John's memory to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.
