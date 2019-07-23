John R. Bowman, surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1942 to the late Dorothy Kirchner and Jacob T. Bowman.
He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and a lifetime resident of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He was a dedicated employee at R. R. Donnelley & Sons from 1960 until his retirement in 2004. He began work as a material handler, then went through their apprenticeship program, graduated as a pressman and ultimately he was promoted to pressroom manager of the Catalog Module here in Lancaster. Throughout his career he was always in search of the "perfect dot".
He had a passion for sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends and he also enjoyed traveling and cooking.
John is survived by his two daughters, Lisa J. Bowman of Lancaster and Lori Bowman Hockenberry, wife of Edward Hockenberry of Millersville. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Katherine M. Hockenberry and Thomas E. Hockenberry.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.