John Peery Bruce, age 94, went to eternal rest with his Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home in Conowingo, MD. John was the devoted husband and life partner for over 67 years of Elinor Graybeal Bruce who entered Heaven just 5 days ahead of him on December 30. Together they raised their four children on the family farms in Conowingo, Maryland.
John was born in 1926 to Peery Drayton and Cordelia Stafford Bruce in Pilottown, MD. John was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Professionally, John was an educator, who began his career teaching vocational agriculture at Rising Sun High School. He was proud to be the first principal of the Cecil Vocational Technical Center for 16 years, followed by his work as principal at Perryville High School. After his retirement, he was happy to return to farming and flying with Flying Farmers. He also served on the Cecil County Planning Commission. John was known for his gracious, gentlemanly manner. We will miss his wise counsel.
He is survived by his daughter Carol (John) Walter of New Castle, DE, his three sons, Robert (Kathryn McGuigan) Bruce of Conowingo, MD, John David Bruce of Leesburg, VA, Jim (Monica Monti) Bruce of Darlington, MD, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The funeral and viewing will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his memory to Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. reynoldsandshivery.com