John Paul Miller, 67, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at home.
He was born in Lititz to the late Peter J. and Melinda (Smoker) Miller and was the husband of Mary E. (Sullivan) Miller with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
He was a member of Carpenter Community Church.
John retired from factory work and was a driver for the Amish. He loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior. He followed the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company and was a Philadelphia Eagles super fan. He enjoyed John Deere tractors, puzzles and playing guitar. He especially enjoyed virtual truck driving.
He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by three children, Samantha Leigh Pugh, Darlene Renee, wife of Vance Ramsey, Christine, wife of Bill Schwartz; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and five siblings, Betty A. Weaver, Hanna Hill, Orus Ray Miller, Ella J. Heatwole, Marie Weber.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main Street, Leola, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Bishop Lloyd Hoover officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Carpenter Community Church, PO Box 37, Talmage, PA 17580.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.