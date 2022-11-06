John P. Zinkand, 89, a resident of Brethren Village for the past six years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Linda Gerlach Zinkand, to whom he was married for 53 years. John was born in Columbia, son of the late John F. and Emma Peifer Zinkand. He worked for UGI Corporation in various sales positions in Lancaster and Harrisburg. He then joined the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, Harrisburg, where he was the Executive Vice-President for 30 years before his retirement in 2000. John was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1951 and Franklin & Marshall College, Class of 1955, having received his BS in Economics. He was a 55-year member of Columbia Lodge #286, F&AM and a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany (1956-58).
Surviving in addition to his wife, his daughter: Beth (Neil) Michel, Davis, CA. One son: John R. (Jacqueline) Zinkand, Portland, OR. Grandchildren: Marley Rae and Donald John Michel; and Alden John Zinkand.
The Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Craig Ross, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, or St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com.
