John P. Young

Native York resident, teacher and U.S. Army Veteran, John Paine Young, died on Monday April 13, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep in the presence of his beloved wife Lois at home in Columbia, Pennsylvania. He celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary with Lois Anne Barnett in August 2019 who lovingly cared for him during the last difficult year of his life.
Along with his wife Lois, he is survived by two sisters, Mary Catherine Smith, Frances Gosnell Stacy Fifield and brother, Edward Shreiner Young. John was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Elizabeth Wolfe. He is also survived by his four children: Sarah Young Fisher, Hiram Walter Young (Dee Ann), Michael Arthur Young (Karen), Mary Ellen McDermott (Thomas), eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and teacher, John Paine Young was born on November 11, 1930. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy, and served in the Army from 1952 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict as an Ordnance Storage 1815 Corpsman. He went on to graduate from Dickinson College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was among the first three to receive a master's degree in education awarded by Millersville University in 1961. For forty-one fulfilling years, John taught over one thousand students at Phineas Davis Middle School and Franklin Elementary School in York City Schools. He loved his students and was a recipient of the Teacher of the Year award.
His descendants and grandchildren are grateful for his legacy of hard work, ethics, grit, love of math and education, dry humor, and civic engagement. These gifts have served all of us throughout our lives.
John was a lifelong member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in York, Pennsylvania. Over the years he participated in various fund-raising projects for charities, the University Club of York and the Methodist Church, where he has been on the Board. He was the son of Sarah Victoria Paine and Hiram Walter Young, President and City Editor of the York Dispatch, and great-grandson of Hiram Young, founder of the York Dispatch.
Donations may be made to a Chapel, Research and Education facility in his honor at Temple University Hospital c/o Michael Young, PO Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651. Checks can be made out to Temple University Hospital and should include John Young as the memorial name and TUH Chapel Fund in the memo line of the check.
Due to travel and gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of life will take place later. Tributes to John, so his grandchildren and great-grandchildren can know him as time passes, can be sent to: johnpaineyoungtributes@gmail.com. (717) 394-4097
