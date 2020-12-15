John P. Thompson, 88, of Kirkwood, entered into rest on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Whiteside) Thompson. He was the loving husband of Anna M. (Weaver) Thompson for over 69 years.
John was a 1950 graduate of Quarryville High School. He went on to farm and then retired from Agway after 25 years in milking services. John and his wife were also co-owners of the former D&J Campground in Kirkwood. He was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. John loved hunting and spending time with family and friends at the cabin in Tioga County. He was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by 3 children: James, companion of Cindy Chryst of Lancaster; Judy, wife of Kenny Beiler of Kirkwood; and Jeanne, wife of Fred Hanley of Quarryville. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Justine, wife of Drew Weber of Syracuse, NY and a sister, Nancy Ambler of Kirkwood. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Burkhart. The family would like to thank the staff of Ware Presbyterian Village and Willow Tree Hospice for the love and care that John received during his stay.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Union Cemetery in Kirkwood. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536 or to Willow Tree Hospice Care, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
A living tribute »