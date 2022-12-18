John P. Stumpf

John P. "Jack" Stumpf, 92, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, at the Mennonite Home. He was born on October 23, 1930 and raised in the "Cabbage Hill" neighborhood of Lancaster. He was the son of John G. Stumpf and Mary Elizabeth Miller Stumpf. A loving and devoted husband of 72 years, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary T. (Liebl) Stumpf, who passed away in April 2022.
Jack attended St. Joseph School and Lancaster Catholic High School. After school, he joined his father in the oil business. Over time, Jack became a part owner of John G. Stumpf Inc. Fuel Oil, during which he was responsible for expanding the family business. Throughout, he enjoyed and excelled at interacting with his customers. A devoted, passionate, and lifelong resident of Lancaster, Jack was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz, the Sertoma Club of Lancaster, and the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville.
Jack took immense pride in celebrating the rich history of this area, especially the Conestoga Wagon. A skilled woodworker, Jack achieved great fame for his construction of Conestoga Wagon replicas, which were built to scale with precision, care, and love. Over 30+ years of woodworking, Jack built over 180 wagons, which are displayed throughout the country, in places that include the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum (CA), the Rayburn House Office Building (Washington D.C.), the Landis Valley Museum (PA), and in the homes of his children and grandchildren. Jack also presented one of his wagons to former astronaut Donald K. "Deke" Slayton at the Conestoga1 rocket launch. In 2008, the Pennsylvania State Senate recognized Jack for these contributions and for the passion he brought to this craft.
Jack built cherished memories with his family, on his beloved farm, Stumpf Acres, where he raised beef and dairy cattle, and at the family's beach house in North Carolina's Outer Banks. Regardless of whether he was on the farm or at the beach, Jack was known for his warmth, good humor, storytelling, and ability to make friends in any location.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Mary E., wife of Dr. Harry Clark of Lancaster, Joni M. wife of Bob Herlinger of Spotsylvania, VA, and Cindy L. wife of Greg Schwarz of Ephrata, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Stumpf. In addition to his children, he is survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, John P. Stumpf, Jr. and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Citro.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Mennonite Home and Hospice & Community Care, for the loving and compassionate care bestowed upon their father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-11AM at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Mennonite Home Communities c/o Benevolent Care, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com