John P. Sherick, 87 of Dallas Texas and formerly of Washington Boro, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on 10/20/2020. He is survived by his wife, Etna and 4 sons, Bill (Jenn), Jim, Dan, Dick (Diane) and grandchildren, Elle and Drew. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Marilyn), SIL Verna and predeceased by sister, Evelyn Sell and brother, Fred.
After graduating from F & M College, John served 2 years in the Counter Intelligence Corps of the U.S. Army. Most of his business life was spent as an employee of the DuPont Chemical Co., where he worked in various positions in research, sales and marketing. John was a member of Grace Bible Church, Dallas, where he was a beloved Sunday school teacher for the past 49 yrs. He was an avid golfer and a member of Brookhaven C.C. for 49 yrs. John greatly enjoyed watching sports on TV and seldom missed watching the Dallas Cowboys and never missed a Mavericks game until his recent illness.
The memorial service can be attended in person or seen live-streamed at the Grace Bible Church of Dallas, TX website (gracebiblechurch.org) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Grace Bible Church, 11306 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75229.