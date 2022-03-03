John P. Kauffman, age 77 of 285 Suplee Road, Honey Brook, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Anna Riehl King Kauffman and the late Susie K. Stoltzfus Kauffman who passed on January 21, 2016. He was born in Churchtown, son of the late Levi P. and Annie Stoltzfus Kauffman.
John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children; Daniel S. husband of Barbara Esh Kauffman of Churchtown, Anna Mary wife of Melvin F. Stoltzfus of Ronks, Pricilla K. wife of John R. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John S. husband of Pricilla Suzanne Lantz Kauffman of Honey Brook, Ivan Jay husband of Suzanne Allgyer Kauffman of Honey Brook, Susie Ann wife of Leon F. Lapp of Dornsife, PA, 10 step children; Benuel husband of Naomi King King of Stevens, Levi husband of Rachel King King of Paradise, David husband of Linda King King of Manheim, Daniel husband of Esther Blank King of Paradise, Sally wife of Daniel King of Leola, Jake husband of Annie Stoltzfus King of Ephrata, Rosanna wife of John King, Jr. of Leola, Samuel husband of Miriam Stoltzfus King of Paradise, Paul husband of Esther Beiler King of Kinzers, Becky wife of Jake Ervin of Gordonville, 37 grandchildren, 73 step grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren and 10 siblings; Christ S. husband of Sarah Fisher Kauffman and the late Mattie King Kauffman, Benuel M. husband of Lydia Lapp Kauffman, Daniel U. husband of Pricilla Lapp Kauffman, Levi P., Jr. husband of Rachel King Kauffman, Henry S. husband of Katie Riehl Kauffman, Samuel S. husband of Ada Lapp Kauffman, Sadie S. wife of Jacob Fisher all of Honey Brook, Malinda S. wife of Amos K. King of Gordonville, Lydia S. wife of the late Jonas S. Glick of Leola, and Annie S. wife of Jonas K. Glick of Georgetown. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Fannie S. Glick late wife of Joseph K. husband of Mary F. Stoltzfus Glick of Georgetown.
Funeral service will take place from, 287 Suplee Road, Honey Brook, PA 19344, on Friday, March 4th at 9 am. Interment will be in Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »