John P. "Jack" Treier, 85, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Jack suffered from pulmonary fibrosis. He was the son of John P. Treier and Margaret (Rottmund) Treier and the devoted husband of Ann (Aten) Treier for 64 years.
Jack was loved by all who knew him. His love for his family, friends, and employees was unconditional. He made a positive impact on many. Jack graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.
He was the founder of Jack Treier Moving and Storage Company. In business, Jack always treated people fairly and expected the best out of everyone. He was a man of character and integrity. Jack was a member for forty years of the Lancaster Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, and the Arch Klumph Society.
Active in the community, he was a Third Degree Knight and member of Council 867 of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the board of the Lancaster Rotary, Lancaster YMCA, Fulton Opera House, Rockford Plantation, National Moving and Storage Association and a member of the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his five children, John III (Renee), Marianne (Jim Young), Stephan (Johanna), Suzanne Treier and Paul (Sherry) Treier. Thirteen grandchildren, one step-grandchild, nine great grandchildren, sisters Joanne Finger and Margaret Benner. Along with his parents, he is pre-deceased by his sister Barbara Heidig.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Phillips the Apostle Church, Millersville, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Rotary Foundation, 14290 Collection Dr., Chicago, Illinois 60693 or rotary.org, and Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512, or the charity of your choice.
