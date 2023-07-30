It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John P. "Jack" Molony, Jr., 72 of Middletown, PA on July 25, 2023. Jack is the son of the late John and Margaret (Bresnahan) Molony of Millville, MA. He is survived by his sisters and their husbands, Maureen and Jim Bergstrom of Upton, MA and Kathy and Kim Shea of Fairfield, CT and their families. Jack cherished his seven nieces and nephews: Jake and his wife Sarah Bergstrom, Joe and his wife Meredith Bergstrom, Molly Bergstrom, James Shea and his fiancée Sophia Hernandez, Michael, Maggie, and Matthew Shea. He was also blessed with two grandnephews, Noah and Connor Bergstrom and one grandniece, Gabrielle Hope Bergstrom.
Jack attended St. Mary's Central Catholic High School in Milford, MA. There he learned the art of debate which he passed on to his family. He was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, IN where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1973. During those years, Jack served as a manager and trainer of the football team. He carried his love of all things Notre Dame through his entire life. He never missed an opportunity to share his view that ND is the greatest school in the world.
Jack began his professional career as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche, one of the "Big 8" accounting firms at the time. After several years of progressive responsibility with them, Jack brought his financial expertise to Augat, Inc. in N. Attleboro, MA. He finished his career as the Chief Financial Officer of Thermacore Inc. of Lancaster, PA.
Jack was a man of many interests. He traveled extensively for his work, and accepted assignments abroad, living in Saudi Arabia and Switzerland during his career. While living in Europe, he developed a love of food and wine. He was our family "foodie" and wine connoisseur and loved nothing more than sitting around a table enjoying a good meal and conversation with friends and family.
As a young Boy Scout, Jack learned photography which became a lifelong passion for him. We are blessed to have much of his work left behind to remember him by, especially of his travels. He was also an avid scuba diver and took every opportunity he could to experience the world from that perspective.
Jack suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury in 2001 which curtailed his travels and limited his physical mobility. Over the years as his condition worsened, he was confined to a wheelchair. He did not let his situation define him. His curiosity and passion for life never dimmed. He taught us all, family and friends alike, how to persevere in the face of adversity.
We are grateful for the time we had on earth with Jack. We will remember Jack for his intellect, sharp wit, kind nature, generosity and his love for God and country. We are all better for having known and loved him.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at 11am in St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge will be held Tuesday from 9-10:30am. Memorial donations may be made to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 or online at https://www.christopherreeve.org.
