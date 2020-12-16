John P. "Jack" Herr, 65, of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Boyer) Herr, with whom he shared 15 years of marriage.
Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late John P. Herr and Yvonne (Brown) Herr-Wood.
Jack was a graduate of Oxford High School. In his early years he worked in manufacturing at NVF in Kennett Square. Most recently, Jack was employed as an assembler for CB Tool Company in Lancaster.
He is survived by his daughters, April (George) Heisey, of Quarryville, and Stepfanie (Jeffrey) Eachus, of Coatesville; stepdaughter, Gina (John) Santana, of Nottingham; brother, Stanley (Patricia) Herr, of Quarryville; and grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Brent, Preston, Lily, Hannah, Morgan, and Braelyn.
A service for Jack will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in honor of Jack's late wife, Mary, to The American Cancer Society online at https://donate3.cancer.org.
