John P. Flanigan, Jr., 58, of Denver, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was the husband of Sharon A. (Small) Flanigan for the last 13 years. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of Erma C. (Smith) Flanigan of Denver and the late John P. Flanigan.
Flanigan, as he was known to most people, was a hard worker and a man of many trades. Loving husband and father and in the 1980's, he served in the Navy.
He was a member of the APC Pool League, enjoyed golfing and riding his motorcycle. Above all, Flanigan loved spending time with friends and family and made the best out of life. He will be missed most of all for the Famous Flanigan Hug.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by four children: Jessica Flanigan, of Adamstown, Justin Hersh, of Lancaster, Tiffany Griesemer, Denver and Nicholas Latshaw, Denver, eight grandchildren: Charlotte, Elliot, Gavyn, Damien, Jocelyn, Lillyan, Alexis and Lucas.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
