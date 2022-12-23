John P. DiCostanzo, Sr., 87 of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was the husband of the late Audrey Hartman DiCostanzo with whom he was married 29 years until her death in 1989. He was born in Conoy Township to the late Andrea and Maryanne Florio DiCostanzo.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired after 33 years of service from the ITT Grinnell Corp. Columbia where he was employed as a machinist. John was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia. In addition, he held memberships in the Knights of Columbus Council 2294; Fox Harbor Archers and the Columbia Fish and Game. He was an avid hunter (as recently as this past deer season) and fisherman, enjoyed shooting archery, dancing, bowling, and rooting for the Phillies and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Family was first and foremost to John. He loved the season of Christmas, especially tree decorating and cooking for his family. A do-it-yourselfer, he took great pride in the appearance of his home and yard.
He is survived by his children, John P. DiCostanzo, Jr. (Kim); Angela A. Schaum (Craig); Jean M. Lutz (Nate); Andrew M. DiCostanzo (Maggie); nine grandchildren (one preceded in death) and 12 great-grandchildren. The last of his immediate family he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Groff, Mary Fisher, Carmelina Yingst, Josella DiCostanzo, Frank DiCostanzo, and Salvatore DiCostanzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
