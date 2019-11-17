John, "Oz", Markley passed away November 12, 2019. He was born at home July 18, 1928, thriving 91 years without any overnight hospitalizations. He was the son of Paul and Mary Markley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary B. Markley. Oz is survived by his daughter, Mary Maesch and her husband, Michael; son, John, and his wife, Kathi; and grandchildren Sarah and Erik Maesch. He was predeceased by his grandson, Henry Franco.
Oz graduated from Manheim Township High School (MTHS) where he played on the school's first football team. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College (FM), Class of 1950. John enjoyed participating in F&M alumni activities, including the Harbaugh Club. An avid sports fan, Oz followed his and his children's and grandchildren's alma maters as well as Philadelphia professional teams. He competed in the Lancaster Senior Games, winning medals every year.
Oz owned and operated Markley Meats, a retail meat business, selling quality beef, veal, pork and lamb and his unique fresh and smoked sausage at Lancaster Central Market or by (ahead of his time) home delivery. Combining his passions for studying history, telling stories and meeting people, Oz was an enthusiastic guide for Historic Lancaster Walking Tour during his retirement. He was a 61 year member of Grace United Church of Christ.
As a Rotarian for 61 years, John was a member of the Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise and the former Lancaster Northeast Rotary Club. Oz assisted with setting up the Interact Club at MTHS. For over fifty years, he served as a board member of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference. Oz was involved with judging at the annual Four Way Test Speech Contest at MTHS and selecting Rotary scholarship winners at MTHS and Lancaster Catholic High School (LCHS). He coordinated the attendance of Students of the Month from MTHS and LCHS at Rotary meetings.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Barn at Stoner Commons 605 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11:00 A.M.
His family and friends will miss Oz's storytelling, sense of humor, positive attitude, loving attention, and calming demeanor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Rotary Foundation my.rotary.org/en/donate or Grace United Church of Christ. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
