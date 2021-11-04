John O. Stoltzfus, 90, passed away on November 2, 2021. Born in Talmage, he was the son of the late Samuel Z. and Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of the late Priscilla Stoltzfus with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
John was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. He was an accomplished carpenter and cabinet maker. He was also a chicken farmer.
John is survived by: daughter, Ann (Ron Miller), of Mount Joy; sons, Merv (Ruth) of McKinney, TX, Sam (Beth) of Lititz, Vern (Melissa) of Conestoga; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Amy Stoltzfus of New Holland; brother, Mark (Mary) of Narvon; sisters, Rebecca Lantz of Gap, Mary Esh of Gordonville and Priscilla (Emanuel Beiler) of Talmage. He was preceded in death by sons, John and Harry; brothers, Lloyd, Elmer and Melvin; sisters, Annie Fisher and Miriam Stoltzfus.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lancashire Hall and Compassus Hospice Care for their compassionate care given to John.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Furman's-Leola
